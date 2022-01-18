L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $450.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LRLCY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

LRLCY opened at $86.84 on Tuesday. L’Oréal has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $97.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.41.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.