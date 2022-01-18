Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,190 Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,190 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,187,000. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,878,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,897,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 773.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after buying an additional 263,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,326,000 after buying an additional 125,437 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVID opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 1.21. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.98 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVID has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other Avid Technology news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $85,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $157,160.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,169 shares of company stock valued at $570,723 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

