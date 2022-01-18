Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $62,000 Stake in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225,194 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 826.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRUE. BTIG Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities cut their target price on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TrueCar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.55. TrueCar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $357.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.05.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

