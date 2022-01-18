Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 335 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,618,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 924.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,746,719. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SIVB opened at $704.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $435.77 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $707.05 and a 200-day moving average of $648.10. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $985.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $771.74.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.