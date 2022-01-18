Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 19.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,551 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 12,429 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at $67,473,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $87,358,000 after acquiring an additional 707,350 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1,017.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 769,686 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after buying an additional 700,798 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 39.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,766 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $133,286,000 after buying an additional 628,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,749,732 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $105,491,000 after buying an additional 516,174 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LPX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern bought 5,350 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $75.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.75. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.10%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

