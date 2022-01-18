Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Haverford Trust Co’s 7th Largest Position

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,179,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 2.9% of Haverford Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Haverford Trust Co owned 0.17% of Lowe’s Companies worth $239,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $1,261,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $5.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.45. The company had a trading volume of 87,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $159.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.43. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.57.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

