Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Short Interest Update

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 473,000 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the December 15th total of 858,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ LHDX traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.43. 221,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,190. Lucira Health has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. Lucira Health had a negative net margin of 230.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucira Health will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHDX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lucira Health by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 93,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 57,224 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Lucira Health by 460.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 181,554 shares during the period. BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the third quarter worth approximately $4,394,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lucira Health by 150.5% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,001,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after buying an additional 601,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lucira Health by 1,664.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10,999 shares during the last quarter. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucira Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

