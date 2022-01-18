Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the December 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE LFT opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. Lument Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a current ratio of 24.30.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 29.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,723 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 6,474.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 73,617 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 41,243 shares during the period. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

