Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will report sales of $23.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.00 million. Luna Innovations posted sales of $25.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full-year sales of $97.94 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $105.68 million, with estimates ranging from $103.36 million to $108.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on LUNA shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Luna Innovations by 40,162.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Luna Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Luna Innovations by 336.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 455.3% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNA traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,030. Luna Innovations has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $226.65 million, a P/E ratio of -740.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53.

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

