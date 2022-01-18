LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a growth of 59.2% from the December 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

LVMUY stock opened at $155.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of $118.48 and a 1-year high of $171.91.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Erste Group raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.00.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

