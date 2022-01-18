Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 1,219 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 66.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in BlackLine by 2,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 4,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $648,237.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $4,835,058.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,885 shares of company stock worth $16,165,388. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.89.

BL opened at $88.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.24 and its 200 day moving average is $113.82. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.08 and a 12-month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

