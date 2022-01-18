Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 766 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWAV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.28, for a total value of $9,327,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $3,525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,965,211. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.71.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $166.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.66 and its 200-day moving average is $195.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.80 and a beta of 1.27. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.46 and a 52-week high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

