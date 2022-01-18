Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Barnett Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,846,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,149,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,914,000 after purchasing an additional 175,964 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,380,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 122,632.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 49,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $36.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average is $31.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.