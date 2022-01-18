Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 1,104 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 124.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth about $162,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EME opened at $124.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.20. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.36 and a 52-week high of $135.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.13 and a 200 day moving average of $122.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

