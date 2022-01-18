Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,791 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 23.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 780.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

CATY opened at $46.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.37. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $46.96.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 41.32%. Cathay General Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.66%.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

