Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 63 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on SLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.77.

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total transaction of $1,037,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $190,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,953 shares of company stock worth $1,977,825. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

SLAB opened at $187.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.15 and a twelve month high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.