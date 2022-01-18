Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 4,124 Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,867,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,817,000 after purchasing an additional 222,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,210,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,610,000 after purchasing an additional 123,447 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,066,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,684,000 after purchasing an additional 81,508 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,697,000 after purchasing an additional 273,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,616,000 after acquiring an additional 16,233 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHI opened at $114.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.26 and a 52 week high of $120.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.28.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

