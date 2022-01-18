MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Gap Down to $14.44

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.44, but opened at $13.77. MacroGenics shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 1,170 shares traded.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

The firm has a market cap of $838.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.99.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. The business had revenue of $15.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $3,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

