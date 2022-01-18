Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.25.

MARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 93.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 3,851.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.94 and a beta of 4.59. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $83.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.47.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

