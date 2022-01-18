Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to announce $1.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Marathon Oil reported sales of $830.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year sales of $5.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $6.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.81.

Shares of MRO stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.37. 1,067,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,894,221. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -399.93%.

In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,776,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,181,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,648 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,854,000 after purchasing an additional 878,317 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,837,000 after purchasing an additional 335,343 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,996,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,869,000 after purchasing an additional 599,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Marathon Oil by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,090,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $205,525,000 after acquiring an additional 647,809 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

