Marco Investment Management LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.79. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.60, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.46.

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $44,950.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 15,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $1,272,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 599,573 shares of company stock worth $46,543,921 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

