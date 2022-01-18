Marco Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,560 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,835 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,750,231 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,414,761,000 after purchasing an additional 284,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,672,800,000 after buying an additional 773,793 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,962,661 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $976,147,000 after acquiring an additional 179,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,502,689 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $900,845,000 after acquiring an additional 75,089 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $749,572,000 after acquiring an additional 980,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total value of $8,352,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $53,748.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,569 shares of company stock worth $29,968,561. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $184.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $118.30 and a one year high of $191.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of -27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.63.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

