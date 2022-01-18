MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives $59.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.20.

HZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE:HZO opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $70.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.03.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarineMax will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $72,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $51,591.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,804 shares of company stock worth $1,026,081 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,971,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,522,000 after acquiring an additional 162,127 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 35.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,941,000 after acquiring an additional 155,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 17.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,775,000 after acquiring an additional 135,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 375,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after purchasing an additional 127,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

