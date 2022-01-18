Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $106,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Amundi acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,442,000 after buying an additional 806,296 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,528,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,710,000 after buying an additional 803,609 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,365,000 after buying an additional 721,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,413,000 after buying an additional 582,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.90.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $97.47 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.33 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

