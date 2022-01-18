Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Purchases New Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of InMode by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,860 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in InMode by 27.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,738 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 8,695 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in InMode in the third quarter worth $1,643,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in InMode in the third quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in InMode by 28.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,770 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INMD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. increased their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price target on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.78. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.67.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.38 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.95% and a net margin of 46.06%. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

