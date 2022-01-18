Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Short Interest Up 31.8% in December

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the December 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $80,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $88,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,129,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,938,000 after acquiring an additional 509,222 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 3.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,035,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,692,000 after purchasing an additional 206,295 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 49,528.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,960,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,355 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 20.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,872,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,385,000 after purchasing an additional 311,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,118,000 after purchasing an additional 66,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

Shares of Marten Transport stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.47. 2,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,250. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.91. Marten Transport has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $18.10.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.50 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

