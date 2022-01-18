Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stake Lessened by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Masimo by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 31.7% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 18.2% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Masimo during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MASI stock opened at $233.08 on Tuesday. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $205.10 and a 1 year high of $305.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James began coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $150,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total transaction of $5,518,827.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,989 shares of company stock valued at $40,575,344. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

