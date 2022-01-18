Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 3,725.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,675 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $55,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 31.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IIPR. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

NYSE IIPR opened at $209.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.23 and a 200 day moving average of $239.93. The company has a current ratio of 80.69, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.91 and a twelve month high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. The business had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 138.57%.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,158 shares of company stock worth $176,768. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

