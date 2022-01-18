Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 858,322 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 623.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 995,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 858,322 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $46,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 135.4% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 22,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,477,000 after buying an additional 6,093,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWWM Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,582,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,981,000 after buying an additional 47,349 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC opened at $58.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $58.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Piper Sandler upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

