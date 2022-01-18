Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $47.55 Million Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 407,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $47,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in IHS Markit by 66.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $121.77 on Tuesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $83.26 and a 12 month high of $135.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.04. The company has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

