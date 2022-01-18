Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $52.73 Million Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 136.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 301,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,286 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Avalara were worth $52,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in Avalara by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in Avalara in the second quarter valued at about $9,115,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Avalara by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,723,000 after purchasing an additional 127,696 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,853,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Avalara by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avalara news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $1,311,040.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total value of $141,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,519 shares of company stock worth $8,547,198. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.25.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $109.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.04. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.14 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -93.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

