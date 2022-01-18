Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 216,817 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,817 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Visteon were worth $60,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Visteon by 64.0% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Visteon in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 221,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $120.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $91.61 and a 12-month high of $146.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.06 and a beta of 2.04.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.36.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

