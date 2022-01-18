Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 879,185 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,529,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879,185 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $40,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Francisco Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth about $1,083,484,000. GPI Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth approximately $361,162,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 27.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,431,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,591,000 after purchasing an additional 731,483 shares in the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,661,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth $89,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Barclays cut their target price on LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

In other LegalZoom.com news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 57,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $1,000,683.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 69,466 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $1,087,142.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 281,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,850 in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.10. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $147.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. Analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

