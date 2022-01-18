Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $116.25

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $116.25 and last traded at $117.22, with a volume of 10678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.15.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTCH. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.11.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.64. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service raised its stake in Match Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 418,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,494,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,175,000 after buying an additional 965,951 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 41.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Match Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,281,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,055,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

