McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.48.

MCD opened at $257.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.38 and its 200-day moving average is $247.21. The stock has a market cap of $192.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

