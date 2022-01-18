McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Boosted by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 122.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,729 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $257.71 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $259.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.48.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

