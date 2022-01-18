Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the December 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MCG stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.59. 16,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,080. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Membership Collective Group has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $14.87.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $179.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Membership Collective Group will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC began coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Membership Collective Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Membership Collective Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Membership Collective Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,178,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,614,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $622,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,950,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Membership Collective Group

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

