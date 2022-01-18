MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Cut to $1,550.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price target cut by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MELI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,929.60.

MELI stock opened at $1,103.17 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $1,001.01 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 693.82 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,267.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,535.20.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

