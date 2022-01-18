Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $376.34 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,737,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,467 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 2.6% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $376,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.92. 3,906,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.