Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 310,180 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 156.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 508,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,180 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $25,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth $97,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $50.22. 13,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,550. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.30.

