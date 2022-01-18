Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 108,651 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,651 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $57,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $463,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.60. 21,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,850. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.41 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $315.98 and a 200 day moving average of $306.00.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

