Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the December 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $596,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Meridian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Meridian from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

MRBK stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $37.00. 8,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,350. Meridian has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $228.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.53.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $38.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.45 million. Meridian had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 21.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Meridian will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Meridian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Meridian’s payout ratio is presently 13.38%.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

