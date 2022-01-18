Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Investment analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on MTH. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.
NYSE:MTH opened at $115.29 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $125.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.69.
In other Meritage Homes news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $7,461,754.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $1,436,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,054 shares of company stock worth $14,275,963. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.