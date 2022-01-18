Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Investment analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTH. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

NYSE:MTH opened at $115.29 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $125.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $7,461,754.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $1,436,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,054 shares of company stock worth $14,275,963. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

