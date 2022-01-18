Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional trimmed its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,265 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $177,775,000 after purchasing an additional 50,740 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 88,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,122,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,824,190,000 after buying an additional 300,104 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $40,202.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.96, for a total transaction of $26,356,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 616,515 shares of company stock worth $204,647,903. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $331.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.16 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.