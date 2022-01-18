MetaHash Price Reaches $0.0072 on Major Exchanges (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 18th. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a market cap of $21.76 million and $1.76 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,199,430,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,028,856,077 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

