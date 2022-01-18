Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Holdings Boosted by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 47,074.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,158,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155,682 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $48,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEI. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 267,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,202,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,187,000 after acquiring an additional 18,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $37.51 and a one year high of $50.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 17.95%.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $35,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $909,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

