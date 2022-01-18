MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the December 15th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE CIF traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,100. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $3.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.0186 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIF. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 490.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 414,503 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

