MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the December 15th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NYSE CIF traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,100. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $3.40.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.0186 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%.
About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
