MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Short Interest Down 46.5% in December

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,380,000 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the December 15th total of 23,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $294.74 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 18.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTG. Bank of America lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni bought 5,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 333.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,790,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992,615 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth $51,957,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 47,654.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,008,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,219 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 43.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 9,327,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 389.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,679,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,507 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

