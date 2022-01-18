MicroBitcoin (MBC) Market Capitalization Reaches $640,929.17

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 18th. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $640,929.17 and approximately $123.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001546 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00057129 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.26 or 0.00863217 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

