Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,918 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 7.1% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $93,914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.4% in the second quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 45,840 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.2% in the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,810 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.34.

MSFT opened at $310.20 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $212.03 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $330.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.